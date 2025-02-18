Zverev Blasts Sinner’s Doping Verdict

Share

A lexander Zverev has described the “whole process” of Jannik Sinner’s doping case and the length of the Italian’s ban as “strange.”

Sinner has been suspended from tennis for three months, with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announcing on Saturday that it had agreed a settlement with the Italian’s representatives.

The Italian tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol twice in March 2024 — during and after the Indian Wells Masters.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed in August that the world No 1 would not be banned from playing after an independent tribunal ruled he bore “no fault or negligence.”

The tribunal accepted Sinner’s explanation that clostebol had entered his body by accidental contamination when he received a massage from his former physio, Giacomo Naldi, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat a cut on his finger.

However, WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the ITIA’s ruling in September, seeking to impose a suspension of between one and two years on Sinner.

The case was scheduled to be heard at the CAS from April 16- 17, but Sinner avoided the prospect of a longer ban by agreeing a deal with WADA.

The three-time Grand Slam champion’s suspension period runs from February 9 until May 4 (his ban also includes four days previously served while he was under a provisional suspension).

