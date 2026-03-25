The Kebbi State government has donated the sum of N10 million to the parents of the two sisters who allegedly died as a result of drug misapplication at the General Hospital in Zuru, while the two nurses alleged to have committed the act have been arrested and are now under investigation by the Police in Birnin Kebbi.

The death of the two sisters, aged six and three, was reported to have occurred on March 18th in circumstances said to have been as a result of negligence on the part of some nurses.

Recall that the Kebbi State government set up a 9-member probe panel headed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, which the Committee has already commenced its responsibility.

The donation of the N10 million, according to the Chairman of the Investigation Committee, was necessitated by the desire of the state government to assist the family in dealing with the trauma of the tragedy. saying, the money was not meant to totally assuage the parents’ feelings of loss, but hoped that the gesture would go a long way to giving the family a sense of belonging, that they are not totally being neglected.

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Mikailu Sami, urged the parents to continue to see their travail as an inescapable act of the Almighty Allah.

He commended Governor Nasir Idris for his relentless passion to help people in need and for taking immediate measures to deal with the deaths of the two sisters.

He appealed to medical and other health workers to update their knowledge through constant training and retraining programs in order to continue to be

relevant in a fast-changing world.

The Emir warned that it is unacceptable for health workers to be so negligent as to endanger people’s lives so recklessly.

Speaking on behalf of the family shortly before receiving the money, a close family member, Barrister Garba Abubakar Shehu, expressed gratitude of the family to Governor Idris for the support and for ensuring that the matter is investigated to ensure that it does not happen again.

He said even though they have been grossly pained by the nature of the death, they take solace in the realisation that no one dies until their time.