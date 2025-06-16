Zuru Emirate Warns Of Saboteurs On 87km Koko-Zuru Road Project

Share

The Kebbi State Government has strongly condemned what it describes as a deliberate and orchestrated attempt to sabotage the ongoing reconstruction of the 87-kilometre Koko-Zuru federal road project.

The project, which is being executed by the state government under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris, is a key infrastructure initiative aimed at revitalizing socio-economic activities in Zuru Emirate.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris, the government drew public attention to the actions of certain individuals allegedly using false identities and misleading narratives to discredit the project and its contractors.

According to the statement, one Suleiman Abubakar Zuru, whose identity and address remain unverifiable, recently circulated a letter to Governor Idris criticizing the pace and quality of the project. He reportedly called for the revocation of part of the contract, a move the government believes is aimed at derailing progress and prolonging the hardship experienced by residents of the region.

The state government emphasized that such criticism is not only baseless but also reflective of a wider agenda to frustrate a project that had been abandoned for over 15 years before the current administration intervened.

“Comrade Governor Nasir Idris faced numerous challenges from both known and unknown forces before successfully securing the revocation and reassignment of the project. It is unfortunate that those who initially sabotaged the project are now attempting, once again, to undermine its progress through false and mischievous campaigns,” the statement read.

The government assured the public that all three contractors handling various segments of the road are on site and working in full compliance with agreed specifications, designs, and engineering standards. It added that the pace of the work aligns with the phased implementation plan outlined in the contract agreement, which includes verification of quality and durability at each stage before moving to the next.

In a recent Sallah goodwill message, the Emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami (Rtd), Gomo II, commended Governor Idris for the ongoing developmental projects in the emirate, particularly the Koko-Zuru road. The Emir expressed the people’s gratitude for what he described as a transformative intervention in the region’s infrastructure.

The statement concluded with a firm warning that any further attempts by individuals or groups to obstruct the successful execution of the project would be futile.

“The government remains committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure across the state, and the Koko-Zuru road will be completed as planned, to the benefit of the good people of Zuru Emirate,” it stated.

