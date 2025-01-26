Zuru Emirate Remains Indebted To Gov Idris – Kebbi Speaker

Share

Communities in Zuru Emirate have expressed their appreciation for the visionary leadership and consistent efforts of Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, in addressing the state’s infrastructural deficit.

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mohammed Usman, has also commended Governor Idris for awarding the contract for the construction of the Koko-Mahuta-Dabai road.

“On behalf of the good people of Zuru Emirate, I, with the deepest sense of gratitude, write to most sincerely thank Your Excellency, Comrade (Dr) Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, Garkuwan Zuru, for your timely and gracious decision to award the construction of the koko-Mahuta-Dabai road.

“This road is a vital artery that connects and unites the multi-ethnic communities of Zuru and their neighbours in the other local government areas, Niger and Zamfara states.

“Your demonstrated commitment, care and concern for peaceful coexistence and socio-economic well-being of our people will undoubtedly foster economic activities, improve access to essential services, and enhance the quality of life of our people.

“By according to this project’s deserved priority, Your Excellency has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to infrastructure development and economic development which will eventually turn around the socio-economic fortunes of Kebbi State.

The people of Zuru emirate are particularly touched by your visionary leadership and your consistent efforts in addressing the infrastructural deficit across the state.

The construction of this road will undoubtedly address decades-long challenges in transportation, trade and communication, while also boosting agricultural productivity and other economic opportunity in the state.

We assure your Excellency of our full cooperation and support throughout the implementation of this project.

Further, we pledge to ensure that this development is safeguarded and used responsibly to benefit all members of our community.

Once again, Your Excellency, we extend our profound gratitude and pray for continued wisdom, good health and success as you steer Kebbi State towards greater heights of progress and prosperity.

Your Excellency, be assured that we will remain loyal, committed and totally supportive of your developmental programmes and political ambition now and in future.

We consider your kind gesture as a debt that we are committed to paying.

