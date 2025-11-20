New Telegraph

November 21, 2025
November 21, 2025
Zuru Emirate Organises Special Prayers For Abducted Students’ Safe Release

The Chairman of the Zuru Emirate League of Chief Imams, Alhaji Suleiman Tanko, has directed the Chief Imams of 402 Jumm’at mosques in the emirate to organise daily special prayers for the safe release of 25 students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

The special prayers are aimed at seeking divine intervention in the rescue operation, given the unpredictable condition of the abducted students and the traumatic situation of their parents.

In letters to the Chief Imams, Alhaji Tanko requested that the special prayers be held daily, in addition to normal prayers, to ensure the success of the rescue operation.

The Chief Imams’ prayer initiative follows an attack by heavily armed bandits on the school, which resulted in the death of the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Yakubu Makuku, and abduction of the students.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has arrived in Maga to oversee the rescue operation, and the state Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has assured the public of his government’s commitment to securing the students’ safe release.

