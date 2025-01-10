Zungeru Plant: FG Promises Compensation For Displaced Communities

Share

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations to the payment of full compensation to communities displaced as a result of the construction of the 700 megawatts, hydroelectric power project in Zungeru, Niger State.

The government, however, emphasised the need for genuine identity of the affected communities as over 300 communities have come out to lay claims for compensation and resettlement after the initial agreed figure.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, made the position of the Federal Government known yesterday, when he met with the Compensation and Resettlement Committee of the Zungeru power plant in his office in Abuja.

According to a statement by his media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the minister, while appreciating the gesture of the host communities and that of the Niger State Government in locating the power project, decried a situation where communities within the location of the power project would all come to make claim for compensation over the location.

According to the minister, there were only 133 communities that were identified by the Ministry of Power when the Zungeru power project was to be sited. He expressed surprise during the engagement, when over 200 communities were, however, added to those originally slated for compensation and resettlement.

He admonished the committee, led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Yakubu Garba Minna, to prevail on the people of the area to cooperate with the Federal Government as the details of the outstanding payments were being worked out.

He said: “Let me welcome you all to this all important meeting. At the same time let me welcome my people from the Power Ministry to this meeting as this is the first in the new year. “Let me also appreciate my brother and the governor of Niger State, Hon. Bago, for his wonderful positive intervention on this issue.

The fact that he has asked his deputy to take charge shows and demonstrates a high level of commitment to resolving the issue. “The Federal Government is fully appreciative of your commitment and efforts at resolving the issues around the payment of the balance of the compensation for the host communities on the Zungeru power site.

“Let me reemphasise the determination of the Federal Government in the resettlement and compensation of those displaced by the project. This is paramount to us and I’m happy to note that ninety percent of those affected have been settled and to say also that even if it is only one person that is left to be so compensated and resettled, we are committed to that figure.”

He added: “The Federal Government is grateful to the Niger State Government over the role the State has played in restraining the affected communities from taking laws into their hands and assuring them of the readiness of the government to meet this obligation to them.”

Share

Please follow and like us: