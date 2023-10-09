Zungeru Hydropower To Produce 2.64bn kWh Yearly – Chinese Consortium

The Sinohydro and China National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC) partnership announced that the Zungeru hydropower project will generate 2.64 billion kWh of energy per year.

The consortium in a statement issued in Abuja emphasised how this project will greatly increase Nigeria’s capability for producing electricity and cited it as evidence of the close relationship between China and Nigeria.

The Zungeru hydropower project is intended to provide facilities for fish breeding, irrigation, flood control, and water supply in addition to producing electricity.

Construction on the power plant began in May 2013, with an initial completion date set for 2018. However, legal and financial challenges related to ecological settlement in the affected area caused delays, and the project’s commissioning was postponed until 2021.

READ ALSO:

The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted the construction schedule when the site had to be shut down in 2020.

Despite security challenges, such as attacks on workers in 2022, the project continued to progress. As of August 15, 2023, the project was successfully handed over to the Federal Government.

Located on the Kaduna River in Niger, this 700MW hydroelectric facility, costing approximately $1.3 billion (₦162.9 billion), represents one of the largest power projects completed in Nigeria in the last decade and one of the largest in Africa.

It is designed to generate 2,630 GWh of energy with a total installed capacity of 700 MW.

The Zungeru project is an essential part of Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP), which intends to raise the proportion of renewable electricity in the nation’s energy mix, including wind, solar, biomass, and small hydro.

The Nigerian government has set lofty goals, aiming to generate 23% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025 and 36% by 2030.

In addition to Zungeru, numerous other hydroelectric power plant (HPP) projects, including the 3,050-MW HPP, 360-MW Gurara II HPP, 38-MW Dadinkowa HPP, 40-MW Itisi HPP, and 3,100-MW Mambilla HPP, are in various stages of development in Nigeria.

It’s important to note that Nigeria, which has a population of over 160 million, struggles to meet its electrical needs because its current power projects only produce 4,000 MW of electricity.