Zungeru Dam Disaster: Clo Asks Fg To Pay Samboro Community N1.1trn

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has asked the Federal Government to pay a judgment debt of N1.1 trillion to the Samboro community in the Madaka District in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State affected by the Zungeru Dam disaster. Residents were forcefully ejected and displaced from their communal land following a poor design and construction of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Dam.

Addressing reporters in Abuja yesterday, the CLO Executive Director Ibuchukwu Ezike said the organisation had put in place a series of activities to ensure the government obeys the court ruling. According to him, trouble started for the community when the Zungeru Hydro-Electric Dam overflowed and released an unimaginable volume of water into the community and within hours and days, washed away the livelihood and homes of the inhabitants.

The CLO alleged that while the devastating effects of the dam raged, the Federal Government failed to come to the aid of the people who were left to their fate. Dissatisfied with the government’s behaviour, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the village head of Samboro and 2,844 other community members on April 27, 2023, filed a lawsuit against the government.