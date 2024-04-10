New Telegraph

April 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zuma Wins Court…

Zuma Wins Court Battle To Stand In South Africa’s Election

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma is free to run in next month’s general election after an electoral court overturned a ban on his candidacy. Last month the electoral commission barred him over a contempt of court conviction.

It argued the constitution prevented people from holding public office if convicted of a crime and sentenced to more than 12 months in prison. Zuma, 81, has been campaigning for the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party. A former stalwart of the governing African National Congress (ANC), he is a controversial figure and served as president from 2009 until 2018, when he had to step down because of corruption allegations, reports the BBC.

Read Previous

Benin Monarch Laments Okuoma Killing
Read Next

Ahmadiyya Urges Self-reformation, Discipline To Tackle Economic, Political Challenges