Zuma Wins Court Battle To Stand In South Africa’s Election

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma is free to run in next month’s general election after an electoral court overturned a ban on his candidacy. Last month the electoral commission barred him over a contempt of court conviction.

It argued the constitution prevented people from holding public office if convicted of a crime and sentenced to more than 12 months in prison. Zuma, 81, has been campaigning for the new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party. A former stalwart of the governing African National Congress (ANC), he is a controversial figure and served as president from 2009 until 2018, when he had to step down because of corruption allegations, reports the BBC.