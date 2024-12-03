Zuma Int’l Film Festival Begins In Abuja

Share

The 14th Zuma International Film Festival began in Abuja yesterday. The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) Managing Director Ali Nuhu said the Nigerian film industry has embraced the digital revolution, leveraging innovative technologies to enhance production, distribution, and audience engagement.

Nuhu, who spoke at the opening ceremony, highlighted the role of cinema as a transformative tool for cultural preservation, social change, and economic development.

He said the festival would showcase Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing digital technology to redefine its cinematic landscape.

The MD said: “This digital transition is opening new opportunities for filmmakers, improving access to global markets, and changing how Nigerian stories are shared worldwide.”

It was learnt that the festival is being organized by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) in collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and this year’s festival centers on the theme: “Digital Renaissance: Embracing the Future.”

