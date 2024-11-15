Zuma International Film Festival 2024: Stephanie Okereke Linus, 9 Others Appointed Jury Members

Share

A 10-member jury of reputable Nigerian and foreign filmmakers to adjudicate on all entries in the competitive category of this year’s edition of Zuma International Film Festival, has been announced.

Scheduled to hold in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital from December 1st to 5th, Zuma International Film Festival 2024 is jointly being organised by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Announcing the constitution of the 10-member jury through a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, November 11, NFC’s Director of Public Affairs, Brian Etuk, said, “the jury is most critical to the selection of winning entries and composition of the jury reflects the premium and niche of ZUMA International Film Festival as one of the continents fastest growing international film festivals and market events.”

This explains why membership of the jury includes both Nigerian and foreign film stakeholders who have in the recent past promoted authentic Nigerian and African resonate stories, and continue to contribute immensely to the growth of inclusive global film production.

Stephanie Okereke Linus, an A-list Nigerian actress, filmmaker, activist with lead appearances in over 100 movies, including an Afro-Hollywood, USA Filmmakers Award for Excellence, Reel Awards for Best Actress, and recently, the AMVCA Award for Best Overall Movie in Africa as well as recipient of the AMAA Award for Best Nigerian Film for her impactful work DRY was named as the Chairperson of the Jury.

Other members are Kenneth Gyang- director of This Is Lagos, Mojisola as well as Oloture Netflix’s Original from Nigeria; Aisha Halilu Abdullahi – a docu-drama and documentary specialist; Ishaq Sidi Ishaq – an actor, writer and producer of “Kamilu”,‘‘Wasila’’; Charles Novia – an avant-garde Nollywood filmmaker, scriptwriter, producer, director and creative entrepreneur; Hakeem Kae Kazim – a supremely talented actor, producer, director of great cinematic portrayal of George Rutugunda in the Oscar-nominated Hotel Rwanda, as well as playing leading roles in The Librarian, The Triangle, and knack for creating feisty and deeply thrilling characters; Sihle Hlophe – director with multiple awards and over 15 years of experience; Ronya Man – an acting coach and creative arts specialist with handles on Lahira, SIN, The Johnsons.

Share

Please follow and like us: