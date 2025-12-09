Zuma 2025: Glamour, Applause As Award Winners Emerge

For five consecutive days, film makers from Nigeria and beyond had the opportunity to showcase their works at the Zuma International Film Festival which held in Abuja, CHRIS OCHAYI reports

The Zuma International Film Festival is a big deal in Nigeria’s film industry! It’s been running for 15 years and is facilitated by the Nigerian Film Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration. The festival is a platform for film professionals and enthusiasts to network, share ideas, and showcase their work.

This year’s festival, which has just been concluded, had a theme of “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force”. It featured various events, including film screenings, masterclasses, workshops, and award ceremonies.

The festival is a great way to promote Nigerian culture, talent, and creativity, and has been recognized by the Nigerian government as an important contributor to the country’s economy and soft power.

This year’s festival saw significant international participation, with over 3,120 film submissions from countries including Nigeria, Iran, India, the USA, Spain, and France. The festival attracted industry professionals, investors, policymakers, and creative entrepreneurs from around the world, showcasing Nigerian and African cinema.

Some notable international participants included:Jury Members- : Stephanie OkerekeLinus (Nigeria), Kenneth Gyang (Nigeria), Hakeem Kae Kazim (Nigeria), and Juliet Ibrahim (Ghana).

Award winners

At the end of the five day event, the winners of the coveted awards of Zuma International Film Festival (ZUFF) 2025, we’re announced at a colourful ceremony.

The following works and personalities emerged as winners: Best Animation – The Travails Of Ajadi -Directed by Adeoye Adetunji (Nigerian); Best Documentary – The Cashew Rain -Directed by Alan Schvarsberg (Brazil); Best Picture – The Man Died Directed by Awam Amkpa (Nigeria); Best Cinematography – The Man Died – Directed By Awam Amkpa (Nigeria); Best Sound Finding Nina – Directed By Famous Eghosa Sarah Ifidon -(Nigeria) and Best Costume- The Man Died – Directed By Awam Amkpa( Nigeria).

Others.are: Best Actor – Abdulazeem M. Ibrahim – Finding Nina(Nigerian): Best Supportng Actor – Sam Dede- The Man Died: Best Actress – Ljapari ben-hirki Finding Nina; Best Yoruba Film – ÌSË (PENURY) – Directed By Omobolanle Ayankumbi (Nigerian); Best Hausa Film – Kakanda – Directed by Toa Mc Baror(Nigeria); Best Igbo Film – Road To Hell – Directed By Kelechi Emmanuel Oritshet; Best indigenous Nigerian Film -ISÉ (PENURY) – Directed by Omobolanle Ayankumbi( Nigerian) and : Best Foreign Film – Don’tlookatme -Directed by Natasha Atab (Brazil)!.

Awards were also given to the Best Director- Awam Amkpa – The Man Died- Nigeria; Best Short Film – Dubito – Directed by Daniyal Mahmoudinia- Iran; Best Music Video – Love:war – Directed by David Woulard And Tyler Parks (USA); Best Skit-Lion Dance – Directed By Yu Chenglin (Taiwan); Best Student Film – Pass – Directed by Noushin Safari( Iran); and Best Children Film- Beula (India) – Directed by B Suresh Kumar.

Official remarks

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Ejike Asiegbu, the Chairman of the Panel of Judges for the 15th Zuma International Film Festival (ZUFF), disclosed that this year’s festival received over 3,000 film submissions from across the world This according to him reflected the increasing international appeal and influence of the Zuma International Film Festival Asiegbu commended the organizers, partners, sponsors, and participants for their outstanding contributions to the success of the 2025 edition of the festival.

He praised the festival for its continued commitment to promoting excellence, creativity, and cultural diversity within the global film industry.

He further acknowledged the dedication and professionalism of the selection committee, jury members, and festival staff, whose efforts ensured a transparent, rigorous, and impactful evaluation process. “The Zuma Festival remains a platform that celebrates collaboration and strengthens the creative ecosystem.

The films submitted this year demonstrated remarkable storytelling, innovation, and artistic courage. “They represent the voices and visions that continue to shape our global cinematic landscape” he said, Asiegbu encouraged filmmak ers—both emerging and established—to continue pushing creative boundaries and using their art to inspire, educate, and unite audiences.

He expressed optimism for the future of the festival, noting that its growth and the rising quality of submissions signal a bright and dynamic future for African and international cinema.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister of State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud declared Abuja as fast emerging as a vibrant hub for arts, culture, and creative expression Mahmoud praised the festival for enhancing the city’s cultural footprint, attracting tourists, supporting local businesses, and promoting film production and training.

Shapping narratives

She highlighted the power of storytelling in shaping narratives, promoting diplomacy, and driving economic growth. “Our stories have travelled far beyond our borders, carrying our values, humour, resilience, and collective spirit. Nollywood has become one of the world’s most influential cultural exports, shaping fashion, tourism, language, and global perceptions of Nigeria and Africa,” she said.

She commended the organizers, filmmakers, actors, and producers for a successful 15th edition and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to foster a thriving creative economy.

She also outlined ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, strengthen partnerships, and provide investment-friendly regulations to support filmmakers.

The Managing Director and CEO of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr. Ali Nuhu, who hosted the festival, lauded its impact on Nigeria’s creative ecosystem, promising future editions would further strengthen collaborations, boost coproductions, and reward excellence.

He said: “For the past 5-Days, we have been able to once more engage in all activities of the 15th Zuma International film festival that sought at improving film as a product and commodity within the creative economy, and most importantly, sharing inspiring experiences about the power of storytelling.

“The search for and consumption of movie content globally, has increased tremendously. The positive impact the sector exerts on Nigeria’s creative ecosystem continue to inspire us in hosting the annual Zuma International Film Festival.

“As we bring the 2025 Zuma international film festival to a close, and immediately, commence activities towards the 2026 and 16th edition in earnest, I gladly affirm that we shall continue to offer unparalleled national, regional, and global opportunities, through shared ideas, experiences and exchanges.”

Nuhu reaffirmed the assurances of commitment to better Nigeria’s film industry for the promotion and growth of film production and cinema activities.

Soft power

He said this year’s theme: “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force” reminded us of the incredible power of Nigeria’s and indeed Africa’s cultural and creative strength.

“We intend to sustain the importance of storytelling as a soft power in driving global influence, just as Nigeria’s cinematic excellence continues to exert positive impact globally.

We must support the growth of creative economies, including cultural diplomacy.” While congratulating award winners from all the categories of Zuma International film festival 2025, Dr. Nuhu expressed deep appreciation to the Governments and Embassies of Peoples of the Republic of China, Iran, Spain, Germany, South Africa, and others for sending delegates to participate at the festival.