Zulum’s rescue pills for Borno education

A silent revolution that will resuscitate Borno State education sector and rescue it from massive destruction following incessant attacks unleashed on schools by the Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorist groups is taking place in the state.

The barrage of attacks, resulting in abduction and killing of students and teachers, as well as massive damage to educational infrastructure and facilities, as well as the high rate of out-of-school children, have continued to raise national and international concerns. Worst hit are communities in Monguno, Kukawa, Guzamala and Marte Local Government Areas of the state, where thousands of children and their parents displaced by the insurgents fled the areas and are taking refuge in several Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state. Worried by the level of devastation and the urgent needs to fix the rot in schools and restore stability to the sector, the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to the challenges through massive investments in the sector in the last few years.

Counting the losses

Recounting the state’s loss to invasion of schools by Boko Haram insurgents, Governor Zulum lamented that over 5,000 school buildings were destroyed, while out of the total 1,357 primary schools in the state, 512 were destroyed, with dozens of secondary schools and a good number of tertiary institutions were touched. Against this backdrop, the governor expressed regrets that the attacks forced several schools to close down across the state, while the number of teachers also reduced abysmally. “Over 530 teachers were killed, as several pupils and students were displaced, while many others were abducted and conscripted into Boko Haram Sect as spies or young fighters, and many of the abducted students were killed,” he lamented. For instance, he recalled the attack on Government Secondary School, Chibok, where a total of 276 female students were abducted in 2014, with many of the students held in captivity and forced into marriage by the insurgents. Recounting the ordeal unleashed by Boko Haram Sect on education, the governor lamented the attendant effects resulting in huge out-of-school children, particularly 52,293 orphans, whose parents were killed by insurgents. The governor, who bemoaned the enormity of challenges this has brought on the state’s education through the level of destruction, however, said that due to the problems, the meagre resources of the state, which hitherto had been budgeted for education since 2009 are being channeled to security and upkeep of IDPs within and outside the state.

Governor’s intervention

The first priority set by the governor to tackle the challenges was the massive investments in the sector through rehabilitation of damaged school infrastructure, construction of new structures and establishment of new schools across the state. So far, Governor Zulum, according to records, built more than 24 Mega Schools; constructed 626 classrooms across 145 schools; provided 526 conveniences in 284 schools; recruited over 1,000 teachers; supplied over 30,000 school furniture; procured 231,000 sets of six science textbooks for the Senior Secondary School students; and 435,225 sets of four primary school textbooks, among others. To enhance the teachers’ welfare, the governor has implemented the N30,000 Minimum Wage for 5,824 teachers under the Local Education Authorities (LEAs), and another set of 395 teachers in the second phase of the Competency Test; built 64 fully-furnished Teachers’ Quarters in Maiduguri, Banki and Mafa, respectively. As part of moves to return out-of-schoochildren to classrooms, Governor Zulum’s administration whose targeted is to enroll 7,000 out-of-school children, personally supervised the enrollment of 4,229 school-aged children, including orphans whose parents were killed by Boko Haram insurgents, and children in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. Similarly, over 1,000 female students were enrolled into Federal Government Girls College. So far, the governor’s commitment to the development of the education sector has attracted grants, loans and intervention of over N7 billion from national and international agencies such as UNICEF, World Bank, EU and other development partners, and donor agencies to the state government. The children, between six and 13 years old are being enrolled into primary and junior secondary school systems. “Today, we are here in Monguno for only one purpose, to enroll your wards in schools,” Zulum said at one of the registration centres, even as he applauded parents and guardians for their large numbers to ensure that their children and wards turned out for the enrollment exercise. New Telegraph, however, learnt that the mass enrolment of school-age children in Monguno was the third in its series for displaced children in the community by the administration. While in Monguno, Governor Zulum, also inspected ongoing construction and renovation projects on lecture halls, offices for principal officers and staff quarters at the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, where he ordered the construction of additional hostels, staff quarters and administrative blocks for the polytechnic. This was even as the governor had earlier released N100 million for the take-off of the polytechnic after it was approved in January 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Focus of girl-child education

Governor Zulum, while addressing some multinational groups at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) held at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States, during the immediate past administration of former President Buhari, had called attention to the increased investment on girl-child education around the world. Expressing concern for girl-child education, the governor, who was a guest speaker at a recent programme, tagged: “Rewrite the Future,” which was organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of One Million Teachers-1MT Cares in collaboration with two other groups, the Girl Rising and the North East Children’s Trust, said that the state’s education system was worse hit by over the 12 years of the Boko Haram insurgency, which has now subsided.

“Apart from the killing of over 100,000 people and displacement of about two million people, the insurgents targeted attacks on schools,” he said. Governor Zulum, in his presentation, titled: “Investing in Girls’ Education in Nigeria with a Focus on Borno State,” recalled that to boost and bridge the gaps in girl-child education, the Federal Government in collaboration with states, had introduced Better Education Service Delivery (BESDA); Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning; and Empowerment (AGILE) Project targeted at massively educating girls of school-age. He described the programmes as “vehicles for increasing the enrollment of the girl-child” into schools, lamenting that “in the Northern part of the state, the deficit of girl-child education is overwhelming as the state also needs more teachers, regular training of teachers, and laboratory equipment, among others to enable the children to acquire qualitative education.”

Faced with the enormous challenges and the urgent needs to tackle them headlong, the state government established an Education Trust Fund to augment funding to the sector. Towards this end, apart from over 1,000 teachers recruited and 21 mega schools built across the state, as well as rehabilitation of existing schools destroyed by the insurgents, the governor provided mobile laboratories for Physics, Chemistry and Biology in the secondary schools.

“We have been providing free uniforms, training school managers and we decided to provide a feeding system to our primary school pupils through support from the Federal Government to attract pupils back to school,” Zulum said.

So far, the state government has also continued to pay the students’ West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees to support the parents. To accommodate the increasing enrollment of school-aged children in schools, Governor Zulum said that the state government would in 2023 commence the afternoon primary and secondary education system to address problems of congestion and increase enrollment of out-ofschool children. The governor said “although we have built dozens of Mega Schools and expanded existing schools with about 1,000 new classrooms, we are still faced with the challenges of overcrowding in classrooms, and worst still the problem of thousands of out-ofschool children, who despite being of school-age are not in school.”

Consequently, Governor Zulum added: “I am happy to announce that Borno State will soon commence the afternoon primary and secondary schools system. I am inaugurating an implementation committee to work out the modalities for commencing the afternoon school system. The committee, he noted, will identify pilot schools to be selected among the mega schools in Maiduguri, which have good lighting systems, and explained that the afternoon school system would entail increased number of staff.

Thus, he directed the Office of Head of Service (HoS) to identify some well-certificated staff currently redundant at Government secretariats, who are to be trained in school orientation and deployed to hold non-teaching positions in afternoon schools. Meanwhile, the governor also said security measures would be put in place to ensure success of the afternoon schooling, noting that classes may sometimes extend to early portions of the night.

To complement the structures and teachers’ quarters towards improved standard of education in the state, Governor Zulum inaugurated a committee for the recruitment of 5,000 teachers deployed to primary and secondary schools across the state. Besides, the governor said other measures such as mock examinations for secondary school students would be re-introduced, while centres of excellence would also be established to allow the government to harness the potentials of less-privileged children in the state.

UN commendation

However, in recognition of the governor’s commitment to education development, especially girl-child education, the United Nations (UN) has commended the Borno State government for the rapid increase in girl-child enrolment in the state and support for Girl-Child Education. The United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Mrs Amina Mohammed gave the commendation when she led a UN delegation, comprising Malala Yousafzai, an activist and advocate of girl-child education on a visit to Governor Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri. She said: “We are here, Your Excellency, because this is the place Malala started her efforts in Nigeria to advocate for girlchild education; safety of their education/learning and the right to their education; as well as their future progress so that they could also join members of their community, the state and country to be part of their economy.” Every July 12, has been set aside by the United Nations to celebrate Malala Day in honour of Malala Yousafzai, as the day falls on her birthday to honour her extraordinary life in fighting for the rights of children and women. Meanwhile, Governor Zulum during the visit, noted that his administration had enrolled thousands of out-of-school girls in the ongoing enrollment exercise in which the state government is targeting to return 500,000 girls to the public primary school system across the state. The governor stressed that girl-child education is key to addressing social and economic problems confronting the country, even as he stated that out-of-school girls are significantly more than the number of boys that are not yet in schools across the state, which is why the state government is strongly keen on enrolling girls into schools. In her remarks, Malala, while expressing optimism about the future of girl-child education, said: “They (girls) are so determined, dedicated and optimistic about a better future. I am celebrating 10 years of my UN speech. Hence, we want to remind the world of the need to think of other millions of girls, who do not have access to education.” On investment in the education sector, Malala added: “We need all leaders to invest in the education of the future generation; we need to ensure that we are investing in innovative and digital ways to make education more accessible since education is the foundation of building a strong nation, strong world and giving it virile economy, peace and stability.” Also, during the visit to Biu community, the Headquarters of Biu Local Government Area, as well as Kwaya Kusar and Bayo Local Government Areas, Governor Zulum commissioned some Mega Schools in Buratai and Kwaya Kusar, where he presented tricycles, books and other equipment to the students especially female students and pupils, as well as supported the schools with grants. As part of commitment and passion for education sector, especially girl-child education, Governor Zulum flagged off the disbursement of N2,618,690,900 to 108 public schools, presentation of awards to outstanding staff in the education sector in collaboration with the World Bank funded Adolescent Girls Institute for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) of $50,000,000 Dollar to schools, teachers and schoolgirls across the state under his administration’s Large School Improvement Grants. Speaking at the flag-off of the disbursement at the Government House, Maiduguri recently, the governor, however, said: “I am very pleased to welcome you to yet another ground breaking of the flag-off of disbursement of N2,618,690,900 as large school improvement grant to 108 public schools across the state and award presentation to outstanding staff in the education sector in collaboration with the World Bank funded Adolescent Girls Institute for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), which is a $50,000,000 Dollars World Bank loan to the state to improve access for outof-school children particularly adolescent girls by rehabilitating and upgrading existing school facilities, providing scholarship, grants and digital literacy skills to the junior and senior secondary schools across the state. “So far, 284 schools have already benefited from the small school improvement grants of N1,554,000.00.” The disbursement ranges from N3,600,000 to N6,700,000 per school in the first and second phase, which took place on July 7, 2022 to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities and provision of teaching and learning materials in schools. According to the governor, in this phase of the disbursement, no fewer than108 schools will benefit from the N2,618,909,900 grants for the upgrading and reconstruction of existing facilities of secondary schools across the state. He also said that Conditional Cash Transfer Scholarship for 50,000 vulnerable and lessprivileged households between N25,000 and N30,000 for the completion of their secondary school education would be granted annually to the students, even as he stressed that 42,147 adolescent girls across the 27 LGAs are currently benefiting from the grants.

The governor said: “This administration approved the disbursement of this grants to schools in order to test their integrity of handling public trust by allowing them to execute minor projects through renovation of toilets, water points and classrooms. It is, therefore, expected to be executed honestly while expanding the funds entrusted to you.

“I am aware that the schools are mandated to sign indemnity that this funds shall be utilised for the purpose of improving the condition of schools and not otherwise. This means any attempt to mismanage the funds would be tantamount to violation of the indemnity and the law shall take its course.

“The presentation of this merit award was in recognition of your activities to the growth and development of the society. I assured you that the government would do everything possible toward uplifting the welfare of teachers in the state. I seize this opportunity to appreciate the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) for considering me for this award. It is a challenge to me to demonstrate good qualities of leadership.” He commended the World Bank for the continuous interventions to the state government.