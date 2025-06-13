Zulum’s Counter Terrorism Allocutions

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum was not trained at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to lead troops from the front. He is a professor who gets the attention of students facing them in the classroom. However, the war in North-East Nigeria appears to define him as a combatant.

While even ministers in charge of security shy away from battle grounds in Marte, Baga, Monguno and Gwoza, Zulum is always on the move trying to do the best to secure his domain. Severally, he has come under fire from Boko Haram fighters.

It is in the light of this that his allegation of sabotage in high places should not be dismissed. Zulum has accused politicians and the military of fuelling the crisis up North and declared that peace could be restored in six months if there was a change in tactics. In a recent interview, the Borno State governor, said: “Let’s remove contract racy.

In six months, we can put an end to this madness. We need not politicise insecurity”. This is commendable coming from a politician. During the Dr. Goodluck Jonathan years, some prominent Northerners saw any attack on Boko Haram as an attack on the North.

Even when mercenaries were engaged to rid the NorthEast of terrorists, there were voices of condemnation, from Maiduguri to Katsina. We are saddened that the country continues to lose soldiers through ambush when there are relevant intelligence agencies littering the entire space. It is obvious that a new approach to this war is inevitable.

It has become crystal clear that armoured tanks and assault rifles are not enough anymore. In a situation where some military contractors are alleged to be benefitting from this perennial war, it will be difficult to rely entirely on the Armed Forces to win all the battles convincingly. Of course, there will be interests and counter interests.

The question should be what the role of Military Intelligence is? It is worrisome that the terrorists know when to ambush troops and at what point to do it and escape with all the heavy ammunition purchased with tax payers money. During the Civil War, between 1967 and 1970, large scale ambushes were not the norm.

That was why Biafrans celebrated what they tagged ‘Abagana Sector’. It was the destruction of an entire Brigade of the Nigeria Army’s 2 Division as Col. Murtala Mohammed led troops from Abagana to Onitsha on May 31, 1968.

Maj. Jonathan Uchendu, who ignited the havoc in Ifitte Ukpo and Col. Emma Udeaja who completed the rout in Ogidi, were Sandhurst trained but relied more on luck to win that battle.

One cannot say the same of Boko Haram, now known to be ambushing troops constantly and successfully. The Federal Government must wake up to its responsibility. Zulum’s optimism that Boko Haram and their collaborators could be wiped out in six months is weighty.

As governor, he must have done his homework. The indictment of politicians and the military means that the will to stem this aggression must be heightened. This is the time to engage the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Tosin Ajayi. When President Bola Tinubu announced his appointment, there was jubilation in all DSS formations.

He is neither a soldier nor a politician but by training and experience knows how to separate security from the gallery. Ajayi is an Operations officer, whose service in the NorthEast and Niger Delta offered opportunities to surmount insecurity, using more of brain than brawn.

Not that he does not believe in the use of arms to fight, he does and has advocated the use of non-conventional security elements to protect the rural population from threat. In tapping from the exposure of Ajayi, the National Security Adviser should bring him to the Work Room with the Service Chiefs.

There must be synergy. Terrorists are also making use of Intel and are pushing harder while the generals continue to wait on the high command and government bureaucracy. In 2020, Zulum blamed soldiers for not doing enough when 30 travellers were burnt to death by Boko Haram on the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano Highway.

He was irked that the 20 kilometres stretch between Auno and Jakana could not be secured by well-equipped troops. Five years later, not much has changed. The governor’s convoy continues to be ambushed. It is remarkable that Vice President Kashim Shettima is from Borno. If Zulum has been unable to get Aso Villa attention over this six months’ timeline, something does not add up.

Shettima should walk up to the President and between them; factor Zulum’s concern into their security plans. We have no doubt that with the necessary political will; government can end the killings in the North-East and indeed other parts of the country, before the year runs out.

