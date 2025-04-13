Zulum Warns APC Stakeholders Against Defection

Share

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has urged critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to ignore political gladiators attempting to lure them into joining forces with the opposition for a possible merger.

Zulum made the appeal on Sunday while addressing key stakeholders of the party at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House, Maiduguri.

“We are here today to discuss some important issues concerning the unity, growth, and progress of our great party,” he said.

Zulum recalled that the people of Borno have remained consistent in their support for progressive politics since the return of democracy in 1999, starting with the All Peoples Party (APP), which later merged to form the APC.

“We, the people of Borno State, have been a formidable force in the formation and sustenance of the APC. Our unity is our strength, and we must not allow anyone to divide us,” Zulum said.

The Governor warned that anyone unwilling to remain in the APC is free to leave, but those who remain must be committed to the party’s cause.

“Anyone who doesn’t want to stay in APC should leave. You either stay with us or leave. Anybody involved in anti-party activities will be severely dealt with in accordance with the party’s constitution. The supremacy of our party is sacrosanct,” he warned.

Zulum emphasized that it is not yet time for politics, but when the time comes, decisions will be made collectively.

He reassured stakeholders of his administration’s commitment to continue delivering the dividends of democracy.

He also cautioned party members against relying on soothsayers or political speculators.

“Those following ‘babalawos’ (soothsayers) should stop. Power belongs to God, and He gives it to whom He wills at the appointed time,” the governor said.

“I urge you to continue praying for God to bless us with good leaders who will serve us well in 2027. Only Allah gives power to whom He wants at the right time. So stop following soothsayers and trust in God,” Zulum added.

