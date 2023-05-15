New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Zulum Wants More Investments In Science-Tech

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has emphasised the need for more investments in science and technology in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions. According to him, science-tech has huge opportunities to create millions of jobs for youths.

Zulum made the call on Saturday at the 27th convocation of the Modibbo Adama University (MAU) in Yola. The school conferred an honorary doctorate degree on elder statesman and philanthropist Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi. Indimi is the Borno State University Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman.

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; former Adamawa State Governor Boni Haruna;and Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo were also awarded honorary doctorate degrees.

