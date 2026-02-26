Zulum Vows To Complete All Ongoing Projects

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has vowed to complete all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure as governor of the state.

Governor Zulum, who disclosed this on Thursday at the first executive meeting of the year 2026 at the Government House, Maiduguri, said completing all projects remains the cardinal objective of his administration.

Gov. Zulum, while welcoming all the members of the Executive Council, thanked them for contributing to the development of the state.

He said the main objective of his administration is to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects, aligning with the vision for the future as outlined in his advisory speech for the 2026 budget.

Zulum further said that the central point of the executive meeting is to address the issue of security, and pledged to do everything possible to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The governor urged the council members not to hesitate to approve necessary expenditures related to security to sustain the current stability.

He further explained that the government will focus on resettlement, which will invest in medium- and long-term sustainable solutions to address the needs of remaining individuals in local government councils.

Zulum emphasized the need to focus on social security, with a commitment to providing social amenities and protection to citizens.

He expressed sincere appreciation to all executive members for their dedication since the beginning of the journey and expressed confidence that they would end well together.

He also commended the media for their enthusiasm and support for his administration and the noble objectives of the state.

He said most of the journalists in the state had sacrificed their time and efforts in following him to all nooks and crannies of the state despite the security challenges.