Zulum Visits Niger Over Trans-Border Security

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Wednesday paid a working visit to the Diffa Region of the Republic of Niger to strengthen collaboration in the fight against insurgency along the Nigeria–Niger border.

A closed-door meeting between Zulum and the Governor of Diffa Brig.-Gen. Mahamaduo Bagadoma focused on joint patrols, intelligence sharing, and sustaining the recent gains that have pushed insurgents out of some of their former strongholds.

The meeting also focused on deepening economic cooperation across the Lake Chad basin. Zulum outlined a plan to leverage the improved security situation to facilitate the return of thousands of displaced farmers to the vast and fertile agricultural lands around Dutchi town within the Lake Chad basin.