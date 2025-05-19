Zulum Visits Marte After Boko Haram Attack

Share

In a bold show of leadership and solidarity, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, spent the night in the embattled town of Marte following a recent Boko Haram attack on a military base in the area.

The Governor’s visit aimed to build confidence among local residents, strengthen cooperation with security forces, and reinforce community resilience in the face of insurgency.

Governor Zulum, who arrived in Marte on Saturday and stayed overnight with the support of the Nigerian Army and local security volunteers, was actively involved in coordinating security logistics throughout the night.

He also undertook an on-the-ground assessment of the damage and challenges confronting the area, with a view to formulating sustainable recovery and stability strategies.

Addressing journalists during his visit, Governor Zulum emphasized the strategic importance of Marte, noting that the town was previously resettled four years ago but had recently been overrun and deserted due to renewed attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

“Marte was resettled about four years ago, but unfortunately, over the last three days, it was ransacked and displaced again,” the Governor stated.

“About 20,000 people fled Marte for Dikwa. This huge displacement poses a serious risk—keeping them in camps could expose many, especially the youth, to the risk of being recruited by insurgents.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to deploy decisive and sustained strategies to ensure that the town does not fall permanently into the hands of insurgents.

“Alhamdulillah, we returned to Marte yesterday and spent the night here. With the support of the Nigerian Army and our courageous volunteers, the community is now resettled for the second time.

My appeal to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army is to do everything possible to hold this town,” Zulum said.

Highlighting the scale of the threat, the Governor revealed that Marte Local Government Area once comprised over 300 towns and villages, but only one now remains intact.

“If we cannot maintain this single town, then we risk losing the entire Local Government to insurgents—a development that would be both catastrophic and unacceptable,” he warned.

“We must put our heads together and ensure this town remains under government control.”

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in their mission to restore and maintain peace in Borno State.

“On my part as the Governor of Borno State, I will do everything within my power to support our gallant military in their efforts towards lasting peace in our beloved state,” he concluded.

The Governor’s overnight stay in Marte has been widely seen as a significant morale booster for the local population and a strong message of resilience and leadership in the face of adversity.

