Zulum Visits Flood-Ravaged Community, Distributes Relief Items

On Sunday, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum visited Gamboru Ngala, the headquarters of Ngala Local Government Area to assess the devastating impact of floods that left the town submerged and isolated for nearly four months.

Accompanied by senior government officials, including Engr Bukar Talba, a member of the House of Representatives, and Alhaji Bukar Abatcha, a member of the State House of Assembly, Zulum sympathized with victims and distributed relief materials provided by the federal government.

During the visit, the governor highlighted the challenges faced by the community due to prolonged flooding caused by heavy rainfall, which disrupted food supplies and rendered parts of the town inaccessible.

Zulum called on residents to avoid building on waterways and assured them that both state and federal governments would implement short-term and long-term measures to prevent future flooding.

In addition to distributing relief items, Zulum announced plans to address the flooding crisis.

He emphasized his administration’s commitment to supporting victims and restoring normalcy in the area.

Other officials in his entourage included Sugun Mai Mele, Commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and former and current lawmakers.

