June 3, 2023
Zulum Visits Damboa, Directs Construction Of New Hospital, 3 Schools

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday visited Damboa Town and Garjang community of Damboa Local Government Area, where he ordered the construction of new general hospital and three mega schools. During the visit, Zulum ordered the construction of a new General Hospital for Damboa town as he said that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are currently occupying the existing hospital.

The governor said: “As you can see, the hospital premises is occupied by IDPs. “Therefore, we will construct a new hospital around the existing one, so that even after the IDPs leave, it will serve as an extension to provide medical services for the growing population of the state.”

Zulum also approved the reconstruction and re- modeling of the Government Secondary School in Damboa, which was destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents. While in Garjang community, Zulum approved the reconstruction and fencing of Garjang Community Integrated Primary School and Garjang Central Primary and Junior Secondary School.

After assessing the performances of the students, the governor approved the recruitment of more teachers from the residents with requisite qualifications. The governor visited Garjang with a UK-based Urological Surgeon, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana, who hails from the town.

