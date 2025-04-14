Zulum Visits Borno Bomb Blast Victims In Hospital

Share

…asks military to do more in arresting, routing B’Haram terrorists

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has again charged security agencies to do more to halt activities of the Boko Haram terrorists resurging in the state.

The governor said this yesterday when he visited victims of Saturday’s bomb blast in the state which claimed eight lives, leaving 21 others injured, at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, to sympathies with them, while also extending his condolences to families of those killed.

He said, “Our discussion during the security council was not bad; we just raised an alarm that Boko Haram activities are resurging in Borno State, and the state government, the military, and other stakeholders need to work together to avert the looming situation.

“But most importantly, we have been to Abuja, met with the service chiefs and received assurances from them that they will do everything possible to control the situation.

We are very happy with their response,” he added. Four of the injured persons, have severe cases, while seven had minor injuries and are receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

The governor said: “It is regrettable that it is happening at this time. Since last year or so, we have not witnessed an improvised explosive device [IED] attack.

