Zulum Urges World Bank To Align Livestock Projects With Local Needs

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has called on the World Bank’s Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (LPRES) Project team to align their interventions with the specific needs and priorities of the people in the state.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Government House in Maiduguri during a courtesy visit by the LPRES delegation, Governor Zulum stressed that externally imposed projects would not address the pressing challenges facing livestock production in the state.

“You cannot dictate to us which project to implement,” the governor said, expressing concern over the rejection of the state’s request for livestock breed replacements. “We requested livestock breeds, but you declined. Yet you want to build slaughter slabs when we already have many. Over 80 percent of our livestock were lost due to insurgency and flooding, especially in September last year. What we need are livestock to replenish our herds.”

The governor emphasized that LPRES projects must be tailored to deliver tangible benefits to the people of Borno. “We want LPRES to implement projects that will directly impact our people, not just accelerate project implementation for its own sake. If the project fails to serve our interests, we won’t hesitate to withdraw from it,” Zulum warned.

To enhance livestock production, the governor highlighted the state’s efforts in establishing Ruga settlements. “We have already commissioned one in Mafa, and plans are underway to inaugurate others in Gubio and Rumirgo, strategically located in the three geopolitical zones of the state,” he noted.

Governor Zulum also disclosed that with effective implementation, the state expects to attract $100 million in investment over the next five years through improved milk production and animal reproduction.

Despite his concerns, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting LPRES, stating, “We remain open to cooperation and support the successful implementation of the project—provided it aligns with our people’s needs.”

Earlier, the LPRES team lead, Mr. Manieval Sene, said the team was in the state to assess ongoing projects, identify achievements and challenges, and propose solutions. He praised Borno for its commendable progress in implementing LPRES initiatives.

“Borno is one of the best-performing states in terms of LPRES project implementation,” Sene said. He also reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at improving livestock productivity in both Borno and Yobe States.

The LPRES project, backed by the World Bank, aims to enhance resilience and productivity within Nigeria’s livestock sector, particularly in conflict-affected and climate-vulnerable regions

