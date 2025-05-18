Zulum Urges Voluntary Fast, Prayers On Monday

Share

In response to renewed Boko Haram assaults on military bases and towns, Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum has called on residents to observe a voluntary day of fasting and prayers this Monday, seeking divine intervention for lasting peace.

Addressing the state in a Saturday night broadcast, Governor Zulum said, “In light of our current security challenges, I urge all Borno citizens to unite in faith and solidarity. This Monday, join me for a voluntary fast and prayer for peace to prevail in our state, the Northeast, and across Nigeria. Let us seek divine guidance, healing, and peace together.”

He explained that communal fasting and prayer would reinforce unity and resilience. “Fasting is more than a personal spiritual act; it expresses our shared hope. Through prayer and reflection, we strengthen our unity, renew our resilience, and restore our collective purpose.”

The governor also detailed ongoing security collaborations with the Federal Government, noting enhanced intelligence sharing, better-equipped security personnel, and stronger volunteer forces—ranging from the Civilian Joint Task Force to local hunters and vigilantes.

“The President, service chiefs, and our federal partners have pledged full support to end these threats,” he said. Zulum warned against collusion with armed groups, stressing that they remain the people’s enemy.

Acknowledging the water shortages in Maiduguri and surrounding areas—caused by last year’s devastating floods—Zulum assured residents that restoration of damaged pipelines is underway.

“My administration is working tirelessly to rebuild our water infrastructure. I ask for your patience as we complete these repairs.”

Concluding his address, Governor Zulum appealed for unity and perseverance: “The road to lasting peace is not easy, but with faith and solidarity, we will prevail. I call on traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, and every citizen to stand with us in securing our communities and restoring normalcy.”

He also announced the reconstitution of the state’s Anti‑Social Vices Committee to combat violent crime and ensure that recent progress is not undermined by criminal elements.

