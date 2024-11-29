Zulum Urges Tinubu To Revisit Tax Reform Bill

Share

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has urged President Bola Tinubu to revisit his proposed Tax Reform bills, saying it will cause backwardness across the country, especially in Northern states.

Zulum who made this remark on Friday argued that only Lagos State would benefit from the tax reform bill.

The Governor urged President Tinubu to revisit the Tax reform bills in light of the fact that he received 60% of his votes from the northern region.

“We rejected the tax reform bill; it will bring backwardness to the North, and not only to the North, but also to the South East, South-South, and South West. Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo will also have problems; it will only benefit Lagos.

“He should not pay attention to voices suggesting that the northern population does not support him; that perception is inaccurate,” he noted

