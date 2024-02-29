Zulum Urges FG To Reconsider Merging Army University BIU With NDA

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has appealed to President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to reconsider its decision to merge the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) and the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, on Thursday, Governor Babagana Zulum said ” I am appealing to the President to look into this issue so that the university in Biu will remain a university. In the alternative, the Federal Ministry of Education to take over the University to become a conventional university”

It would be recalled that the Olusanya Reports 2012 recommended the merger of some Federal Government ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Borno State has been facing a serious crisis for the past 15 years and as a result of this. Many of our children don’t have access to education. Therefore, this university is very important to the people of Borno State and neighbouring states.”, Zulum said

Zulum said, “They should allow the university to continue because of the importance of education in this part of the country where Boko Haram is saying education is forbidden.

“By allowing a scrap of the university,”.. Education in the northeast and this part of Borno State doesn’t have a university aside from this. The number of students attending the University is high”.

He said ” also want to appeal to the FzG on the National Centre for Agriculture Mechanization the centre. should not be merged at the time we need to invest in mechanised farming. I was there on a visit a few months ago and saw a lot of agricultural machinery they are fabricating. I think this is very important at this time”

He said he believes that the Federal Government will set up a technical committee to listen to the complaints before implementation.