Zulum Urges FG, Northern States To Adopt Policies To Prosper North

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has urged the Federal Government and northern states to adopt policies that will promote the development, peace and prosperity of the region.

The governor who made this plea on Wednesday also admonished the Federal Government to create platforms for skills acquisition and employment generation amongst youths in the region.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ roundtable on Northern Nigerian Youth Development organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation held at the NAF conference centre, Abuja on 19-20 November 2024, Zulum called for the adoption of policies that will restore the dignity, development and prosperity of the Northern region.

In particular, Gov Zulum advised the federal executive council and the National Assembly to review the tax reform bill with a view to repealing clauses which may cause hardship to the people of the country.

