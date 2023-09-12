Zulum Unveils 70 Buses For Metro Transport, Civil Servants To Ease Hardship

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a fleet of 70 buses for metro transport to ease the movement of civil servants to their various places of work and the general public.

Unveiling the busses at the premises of Borno Express terminus along Kano-Maiduguri road on Monday, Governor Babagana Zulum said the initiative aims to alleviate the burden of commuting for both government employees and the general public.

The Governor said the new fleet of buses, specially acquired for this purpose comprised of standard-sized buses and larger buses to accommodate a greater number of passengers, adding that each vehicle is equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning facilities and comfortable seating arrangements to ensure a pleasant commuting experience.

Governor said that 30 out of the total 70 buses would be dedicated to conveying civil servants to their places of work from 7:00 am to 9:00 am pickups and return from 3:00 pm to 5:00 from Mondays to Fridays, stressing that this second phase of the intervention in the transport sector is to alleviate suffering due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

“I want you to unfailingly ensure that these buses start operations tomorrow morning (Tuesday). You should however be mindful of our situation and ensure that you bring down the cost of transportation. Let us consider it as a social service and not as a revenue generation drive,” Zulum said to Borno Express management.

The governor commended the management for transforming the face of Maiduguri terminus and improving the welfare of both the serving and retired staff., Zulum said, “Since he assumed office, the General Manager has been paying entitlements of his staff at due time. This is very commendable,”.

The Governor also unveiled newly constructed structures and remodelled buildings at the terminus. The structures are to serve as accommodation for travellers, and for operations of businesses such as restaurants and offices.

Conducting the Governor round, the General Manager, Mohammed Grema said that all the construction projects were funded with internal revenue generated by Borno Express company.