Zulum Trains 2,970 Borno Youths In Various Skills, Empowers Them With Starter Packs

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has trained 2,970 young people across the state in various skills through intensive vocational training and provided them with starter packs to establish their own businesses.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Muna Vocational Enterprises Institute in Maiduguri on Tuesday. Governor Zulum distributed starter packs and business kits valued at ₦2,050,000,000 to the graduates, equipping them for immediate self-employment.

The beneficiaries were drawn from nine modern vocational training institutes established across Borno State. These centres offer skills in high-demand fields such as information technology, plumbing, construction, tailoring, welding, and various artisan trades.

While addressing the gathering, Governor Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting young people, particularly those affected by over ten years of insurgency in the state.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, one of the cardinal priorities of this administration has been youth empowerment and the protection of vulnerable members of our society. We remain mindful of the devastating effects of insurgency on our communities, which disrupted livelihoods, increased unemployment, and exposed many young people to uncertainty and hardship,” he said.

He added, “It became imperative for the government to implement sustainable interventions aimed at restoring dignity, creating opportunities, and rebuilding productive capacity among our people.”

The governor further highlighted, “It is with great honour and a deep sense of fulfilment that I address this distinguished gathering on the occasion of the graduation and presentation of starter packs to 2,970 trainees drawn from nine vocational enterprise institutes and centres across Borno State.”

Governor Zulum recalled that five vocational enterprise institutes and smaller centres were established since 2019. He stated, “The Borno State Government established five vocational enterprises institutes in Muna, Mafa, Biu, Shani, and Magumeri. In addition, we reactivated nine vocational training centres and three second-chance skills entrepreneurship schools dedicated to women and girls.”

He emphasized that the institutes prioritize the enrolment of vulnerable individuals, particularly those affected by insurgency, providing structured training in diverse vocational and technical trades to enhance employability and economic independence.

“I am pleased to state that this administration has invested over ₦40,000,000,000 in the establishment, rehabilitation, and equipping of vocational enterprises institutes, vocational training centres, and technical colleges across Borno State,” the governor added.

Governor Zulum explained that this strategic investment is aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school youths, promoting self-reliance, and developing a skilled workforce capable of contributing meaningfully to both the state and national economy through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

In his welcome address, the Borno State Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, highlighted Zulum’s vocational training initiative:

“This programme is a direct product of the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment of Your Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, whose administration recognised the urgent need to empower our youths with practical, employable, and entrepreneurial skills. This initiative was conceived as part of Your Excellency’s broader agenda to promote self-reliance, restore dignity, and rebuild livelihoods, particularly among conflict-affected youths, women, and vulnerable members of our society.”

The event was attended by Professor Idris Bugaje, Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE); Senators Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, and Kaka Shehu Lawan; the Secretary to Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani; the acting Chief of Staff, Babagana Mallumbe; and other senior government officials.