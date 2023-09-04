Zulum To Plant 1/2 Trees In Borno

In its efforts to mitigate the effects of Climate change, desertification, and erosion, the Borno State government is to plant 1.2 tree seedlings for the 2023 Tree planting.

Flagging off the 2023 tree planting at the Borno State University Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri on Monday, Governor Babagana Zulum said a total of 1.2 million seedlings will be planted in this year’s rainy season,

He said that 10 million seedlings are expected to be planted next year, where the 27 local government councils are expected to raise 5 million seedlings, while the state government and other stakeholders are to raise the remaining 5 million.

Governor Babagana Zulum said “Climate change, desert encroachment, and erosion have been an issue of great concern to the world and Borno state in particular. Climate change is being caused by both natural and man-made factors, hence, the need by the state government and other stakeholders to make concerted efforts to check the menace ”

Zulum said very soon he going to sign into law the recently amended Borno state penal code law, where stiffer penalty awaits anybody engaging in tree failure.

“80 percent of villages land have been destroyed by activities of Boko Haram insurgency, hence the need for collective efforts in planting more trees. I, therefore, urge Non-Governmental Organisations, Cooperate organizations, Clubs, and Association to plant trees around your offices, houses estates to serve as windbreakers and fight desert encroachment, climate change, and erosion”, the Governor added.

He directed the state Ministry for the Environment to procure and distribute low-energy serving alternatives and other devices to the people of the local government areas especially Guzamala, Malam Fatori, Marte, and Ngala local government areas of the state.

Also speaking, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbsi Elkanemi assured the Borno state government of the continued support of the traditional institution in the state.

In his welcome address, the Borno state commissioner for Environment, Engr Mohammed Kois said tree planting is an essential program in fighting climate change, desert encroachment, erosion, and other environmental challenges and called on all citizens to plant at least one tree to protect their environment, fight desert encroachment and climate change.

He appealed to local government areas, NGOs, corporate organizations, and individuals to come forward to collect seedlings for planting.