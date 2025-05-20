Zulum Thanks Citizens For One-Day Statewide Prayer

Share

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has expressed deep gratitude to the people of the state for their overwhelming response to his call for a one-day voluntary prayer and fasting for peace and security.

In a statewide broadcast ahead of the spiritual exercise held on Monday, Governor Zulum had urged residents to join him in seeking divine intervention for sustained peace in Borno, the North-East region, and Nigeria at large.

In a message conveyed through his spokesperson, Malam Dauda Iliya, Zulum, who is currently on a resilience tour of hard-to-reach local government areas, praised the unity displayed by the citizens.

“From the reports I have received, the response to our call for a day of prayer and fasting yesterday (Monday) has been highly impressive, with participation from both Muslim and Christian faithful,” the Governor said.

“Indeed, this kind of solidarity continues to motivate and strengthen my resolve to pursue lasting peace, security, and a resilient society in our post-conflict recovery efforts,” he added.

Governor Zulum also extended his appreciation to Islamic scholars and Christian clerics—under the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)—for leading their congregations in special prayer sessions across the state.

During his earlier broadcast, the Governor had called on residents to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity.

“This Monday, I am inviting you to join me in a voluntary day of fasting and prayer for peace to reign in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, and indeed the entire country. Let us come together to seek divine guidance, healing, and peace for our state,” he said.

“Fasting is more than a personal spiritual act; it is a communal expression of our shared hope. Through prayer and reflection, we can strengthen our unity, renew our resilience, and restore our collective purpose.”

He concluded by encouraging citizens to fully participate in the spiritual exercise.

“Let us pray for the safety of our families, the progress of our communities, and lasting peace in our state and the country at large.”

Share