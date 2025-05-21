Zulum Thanks Citizens For Observing One-Day Prayer, Fasting

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed gratitude to the citizens of the state for their overwhelming response to his call for a one-day voluntary fast and prayers for peace and security.

It would be recalled that Zulum had in a statewide broadcast urged residents to join him in observing a day of prayer and fasting on Monday, seeking divine intervention for sustained peace in Borno State, the North-East region, and Nigeria as a whole.

Zulum who is currently on a resilience tour to some of the hard-toreach local government areas, spoke in a message through his spokesperson, Malam Dauda Iliya.

He said: “From the reports I have received, the response to our call for a day of prayer and fasting yesterday (Monday) has been highly impressive, with participation from both muslim and christian faithful.

“Indeed, this kind of solidarity continues to motivate and strengthen my resolve to pursue lasting peace, security, and a resilient society in our postconflict recovery efforts.”

Zulum also extended his appreciation to Islamic scholars and Christian clerics, under the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), for leading their congregations in special prayer sessions.

Zulum had during the broadcast called on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity.

