Zulum Sympathises With Bomb Blast Victims

No fewer than eight persons were killed and 21 others injured when their vehicles ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents along the Maiduguri–Damboa road.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning as the victims, in a convoy supported by the military, were traveling from Damboa to Maiduguri.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who visited the injured victims at the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri on Sunday, expressed his sympathies and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

He said, “Our discussion during the security council meeting was not bad; we just raised the alarm that Boko Haram activities are resurging in Borno State. The State government, the military, and other stakeholders need to work together to avert a looming crisis.

“But most importantly, we have been to Abuja, met with the service chiefs, and received assurances from them that they will do everything possible to control the situation. We are very happy with their response,” he added.

According to hospital sources, four of the injured victims sustained severe injuries, while seven others had minor wounds and are receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital.

Governor Zulum described the incident as regrettable, noting that the State had not witnessed an IED attack for more than a year.

“It is regrettable that this is happening now. Since last year or so, we have not witnessed an IED attack. The road had been closed for about one month, and I believe this gave the insurgents the opportunity to plant the explosive,” Zulum said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies and called on the military to enhance surveillance along major highways to prevent similar incidents.

“I urge the Nigerian military and other security agencies to beef up surveillance along the road to prevent a recurrence,” Zulum said.

“The government of Borno State will continue to partner with the Nigerian military and the federal government to curtail the menace of insurgency.

“I want to assure the people of Borno State that, Insha Allah, under my watch, we will not allow the security situation to deteriorate,” he added.

Zulum also pledged more support for security agencies and said his administration would continue to strengthen the efforts of youth volunteers assisting the military.

He expressed confidence in the outcome of the meeting held with military service chiefs on Thursday in Abuja.

