Zulum Swears In Two Commissioners, Judicial Council Member

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, presided over the swearing in of the two recently appointed commissioners and a member of Borno State Judicial Council Commission.

Justice Kashim Zannah, the Chief Judge of Borno State, administered the oath of office and allegiance in an event held on Wednesday at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The sworn-in officials include Engr. Mohammed Habib and Ibrahim Hala Hassan as commissioners, while Alhaji Abba Sadiq was sworn in as a member of Borno State Judicial Council Commission.

In his address, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum warned against complacency in discharging their duties.

“Let me remind the new commissioners that your appointments to the State Executive Council is a testament to your exceptional capabilities and the immense value we place on your expertise.

“With this honour, however, comes a profound responsibility to deliver on our promises to the good people of Borno State.

“We trust that you will bring your wealth of experience, knowledge, skills and innovative thinking to bear in your new roles”, Zulum said.

He added, “As Honourable Commissioners, you shoulder a weighty mandate. The formulation and effective implementation of Government policies and programmes rest squarely on your leadership.

“To succeed, you must embrace an inclusive approach, fostering collaboration, building strong teams and recognizing the contributions of every stakeholder.”

According to the governor, “the people of Borno State rightfully hold high expectations for your performance. Mediocrity or low quality output will not be tolerated.

“In service to our dear state, personal affiliations must never overshadow our commitment to excellence.”

“You must formally work in line with the Borno State 25-Year Development Plan and 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative.

“Your performance will be rigorously assessed against measurable benchmarks and accountability will remain non-negotiable. Suffice to say that you have my full assurance that this administration will provide you with the necessary support, resources and tools to excel in your duties.”

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has commended the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan, and the Chief Judge of Borno State, Kashim Zannah, for maintaining cordial relationship with the executive arm.

“let me extend my sincere appreciation to Mr Speaker and Honorable Members of Borno State House of Assembly for the cordial and productive relationship between the Executive and Legislature.

“Your dedication to the principles of good governance and collaborative leadership has been instrumental in advancing our collective vision for a prosperous Borno State”, Zulum said.

“I also wish to express my profound gratitude to the judiciary for the existing harmonious relationship with the executive arm of government.

“Your commitment to justice, fairness and the rule of law has strengthened our democracy and reinforced the confidence of our people in the institutions of governance”, the governor stated.

Speaking earlier, Secretary to Borno State Government, Hon. Bukar Tijani, noted the tremendous achievements and progress of the Zulum administration in transforming the lives of Borno people.

Also speaking on behalf of the sworn-in colleagues, Engr. Mohammed Habib expressed gratitude to the governor while giving assurance of their commitment towards achieving the administration’s goal.