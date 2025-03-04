Zulum Swears In HoS, Harps On Civil Servants Training

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, presided over the swearing-in of the newly appointed Head of the State’s Civil Service, Dr Mohammed Aminu Ghuluze.

Zulum appointed Dr Ghuluze as part of the broader strategy to strengthen governance and ensure efficient service delivery across the state.

Ghuluze is a seasoned public servant and medical Doctor who has held several key positions in the state’s health and administrative sectors.

In 2018, Dr. Ghuluze was appointed Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board, and in 2020, he became a Permanent Secretary of the state civil service.

In his address, Zulum charged the new Head of Service with rolling out a plan for specialised training programs, workshops, and mentorship initiatives to enhance civil servants’ competencies.

He said, “During your tenure and before the expiration of my term, I want to put more emphasis on the training of civil servants. This, among other issues, is one of the issues I want you to look into.”

“Liaise with the office of the SSG and the establishment department to identify training needs of the Borno State Civil servants within the shortest possible time.”

Zulum extolled the new head of service and congratulated him on his appointment.

He said, “I congratulate Dr. Ghuluze on his well-deserved appointment and wish you a very successful tenure in office. Your track record of achievements in your various roles is a testament to your leadership abilities and commitment to delivering results.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. Ghuluze expressed gratitude to the governor and pledged his commitment and dedication to completing the task given to him.

He said, “I seize this rare privilege and opportunity to stand before your Excellency today with a profound sense of humility and gratitude as I accept this huge responsibility of the position of Head of Service of Borno State. I am deeply honoured by the trust you placed in me and excited about the journey ahead.”

“Your Excellency, I am not unaware of the amount of work and the challenges associated with this role, and I am not taking it lightly.

“It is a responsibility that requires vision, empathy, and unwavering dedication. I pledge to give my utmost best to this position and to serve with integrity and transparency,” he stated.

The occasion was attended by the APC State Chairman, Hon Bello Ayuba; Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira; Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani; State Assembly members; commissioners; senior government officials; friends; and family members of the new Head of Service.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

