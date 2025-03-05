Zulum Swears In Head Of Service, Insists On Civil Servants Training

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, presided over the swearing-in of the newly appointed head of the state’s civil service, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Ghuluze.

Zulum appointed Ghuluze as part of the broader strategy to strengthen governance and ensure efficient service delivery across the state.

Ghuluze is a seasoned public servant and medical Doctor who has held several key positions in the state’s health and administrative sectors.

In 2018, Ghuluze was appointed Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board, and in 2020, he became a Permanent Secretary of the state civil service.

In his address, Zulum charged the new Head of Service with rolling out a plan for specialised training programmes, workshops, and mentorship initiatives to enhance civil servants’ competencies.

He said: “During your tenure and before the expiration of my term, I want to put more emphasis on the training of civil servants. This, among other issues, is one of the issues I want you to look into.”

