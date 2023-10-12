Zulum Swears In Commissioner, 4 LG Chairmen

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has presided over the swearing-in of a new Commissioner and four Local Government Transitional Council Chairmen to replace those who resigned to join the race in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

It would be recalled that Local Government Chairmen of Gubio, Biu, Kwaya Kusar and Bayo local government councils resigned their appointment to join the forthcoming local government election scheduled to be held in January 2023. While that Commission Hon Bamanga Lawan was to replace, Hon Yuguda Vungas who was rejected by the state Assembly.

Administering the oath of office, at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, the Borno State Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Zannah, represented by Hon. Justice Dr Banagana Karube first begins with the swearing in of the commissioner followed by the chairmen.

The new commissioner, Aliyu Mohammed Lawan Buba, is the 18th member of the Borno State Executive Council.

Earlier speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Hon Sugun Mai Mele, explained that the chairmen were replacements for 4 LGA chairmen who tendered their resignation to contest in the forthcoming Local Council election.

The new Caretaker Chairmen are, include Mohammed Habib, Biu, Alhaji Salihu Hamma Jare, Bayo, Dahiru Hamma, Kwaya-Kusar and Modu Alajibe, Gubio Local Government Councils.

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, Hon Aliyu Mohammed Lawan Buba expressed gratitude to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for finding them worthy to be appointed to serve the people of Borno. He also assured the governor of their commitment and dedication in discharging their duties.