Zulum Supervises Palliative Distribution To Families In Gamboru Ngala

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has flagged off and supervised the distribution of food palliatives to 57,647 households in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of hardship during the lean season.

Gamboru Ngala and Kala Balge remain the only LGAs in Borno State where regular palliative interventions continue, due to the limited farming activities caused by insecurity.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Ngala, Governor Zulum, represented by the Director-General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Ali Abdullahi Isa, said the state has reduced palliative distribution by 90% this year, shifting focus toward empowerment and long-term development.

“Our decision to halt distributions in most LGAs follows last year’s bumper harvest. However, due to the peculiar challenges in Gamboru Ngala and Kala Balge, we will continue providing support to ease hardship,” Zulum stated.

He emphasized that the intervention is temporary, noting that the government is working closely with security agencies to create an enabling environment for residents to resume farming—identified as a sustainable path to economic empowerment.

The governor encouraged beneficiaries to continue praying for lasting peace in Borno State and a fruitful farming season.

Each of the 57,647 households will receive one 25kg bag of rice and one 25kg bag of maize. Distribution will take place across six centers: Ngala Town, GG Gamboru, Gamboru Ajari, Arabic Camp, International Camp, and Kasuwan Shanu.