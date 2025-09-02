Zulum Strengthens Vocational Education To Address Industry Gap

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed a comprehensive strategy that will enhance vocational education across the three senatorial zones in the state.

Zulum announced the directive on Monday when he received the report on repositioning technical and vocational education in Borno at the council chamber.

According to the governor, the strategic plan is designed to empower the youth, equipping them with the necessary skills to meet the demands of various industries and stimulate economic growth.

He emphasised that educational facilities and vocational institutions should tailor their programs to address the deepening mismatch between them and the various industries.

Zulum said: “The mismatch between our graduates and the labour market is deep, and if we want to address that, we should ensure that a robust technical and vocational education is established.

“We have achieved a lot in providing vocational skills to our youth; however, along the way, we felt that we are still not doing enough for this. “We decided to constitute this committee to reposition the technical and vocational education in Borno State.”

Speaking earlier Presenting the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Goni Ibrahim, noted that the review was conducted through site visits, stakeholder consultations, and comparative studies.