Zulum Sponsors Youths For Degrees In Piloting, Aeronautical Engineering, Others

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has directed immediate selection and sponsorship of indigent youths for degree programmes in high-value fields, including Piloting, Aeronautical Engineering and related disciplines.

He gave the directive on Tuesday during a meeting at the Government House in Maiduguri when he received Mr Issac Balami, the founder of Issac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

According to Zulum, the selection process will prioritise indigent youths who demonstrate academic potential but lack the financial means to pursue such expensive courses of study.

The governor stated: “On our part, as the government of Borno State, we will do everything possible to support this university within our reach.

“I want to most sincerely thank you for the offers you have given to the government and people of Borno State for the training of a sizable number of aircraft planners and aircraft technicians.

“Deliberately, I invited the Commissioner for Education and the Executive Secretary of the scholarship board; they will liaise with you to see how candidates will be sent to your university.

“The Commissioner for Education and your team, you will identify the most vulnerable in the population who can benefit from this scheme: those who cannot afford, nor can their parents, to undertake those aeronautics courses.”