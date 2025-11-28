New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zulum Sponsors Youths…

Zulum Sponsors Youths For Degrees In Piloting, Aeronautical Engineering, Others

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has directed immediate selection and sponsorship of indigent youths for degree programmes in high-value fields, including Piloting, Aeronautical Engineering and related disciplines.

He gave the directive on Tuesday during a meeting at the Government House in Maiduguri when he received Mr Issac Balami, the founder of Issac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

According to Zulum, the selection process will prioritise indigent youths who demonstrate academic potential but lack the financial means to pursue such expensive courses of study.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The governor stated: “On our part, as the government of Borno State, we will do everything possible to support this university within our reach.

“I want to most sincerely thank you for the offers you have given to the government and people of Borno State for the training of a sizable number of aircraft planners and aircraft technicians.

“Deliberately, I invited the Commissioner for Education and the Executive Secretary of the scholarship board; they will liaise with you to see how candidates will be sent to your university.

“The Commissioner for Education and your team, you will identify the most vulnerable in the population who can benefit from this scheme: those who cannot afford, nor can their parents, to undertake those aeronautics courses.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lagos Pledges Cross-Border Environmental Collaboration With Ogun
Read Next

2027: Ibori Backs Oborevwori Till 2031