Zulum Spends Night In Kala Balge, Observes Fasting/Prayer Day

…Approves 10 patrol vehicles, other logistics to military, volunteers

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, observed prayer and fasting day aimed at fostering unity, spiritual resilience and hope among the people amid the ongoing security challenges.

Arriving Rann, headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Council, before sunset on Sunday, Zulum spent the night coordinating support for security agencies and volunteer forces.

Kala-Balge is one of the communities in Borno State that has faced persistent security challenges from Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents that have disrupted daily life and threatened peace.

According to Zulum, the visit was part of his commitment to fostering unity, spiritual resilience and hope among the people amidst the ongoing security challenges.

Zulum urged citizens to observe fasting and prayers today (Monday) in a statewide broadcast on Saturday, stating “In light of our current security challenges, I am calling on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity.

“This Monday, I am inviting you to join me in a voluntary day of fasting and prayer for peace to reign in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, and indeed the entire country.”

The Governor expressed appreciation to the people of Borno and those outside the state for heeding his call to observe fasting and prayers for the restoration of peace in Borno.

He said “let me express my appreciation to thousands of people in Borno that have observed today’s fasting and praying for peace to reign in our state.

“People from other states and even beyond Nigeria joined in seeking divine intervention for the security challenges we are facing. We thank everyone for the solidarity.”

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has approved 10 patrol vehicles to support the military and youth volunteers in combating the criminal activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents.

Zulum, who announced the approval on Monday while addressing both groups separately, noted that while the volunteers comprising CJTF, hunters and vigilantes would receive 6 Takoma/Toyota Hilux, an additional 4 gun-trucks would be donated to the military.

The Governor rounded up the visit in Kala-Balge by distributing food items to over 10,000 families, mostly women and their vulnerable family members.

