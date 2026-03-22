Zulum Spends Night Coordinating Security In Pulka

…Disburses Cash, Palliative to over 30,000 Ngoshe, Pulka Households

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, spent the entire Saturday night coordinating security activities in Pulka following the recent attacks in Ngoshe, Pulka and other communities in Gwoza.

This is the first time a sitting Governor has slept in Pulka, a community 22 kilometres from Gwoza.

Governor Zulum held a security meeting with the Brigade Commander, military officers, security personnel, and civilian JTF to discuss strengthening security in the general area.

He said leadership is all about commitment and sacrifice, which has been the hallmark of his administration since he assumed office.

“Leadership is not about living in your comfort zone and addressing people and their concerns, but coming directly to the doorsteps of the less privileged. This has been my tradition, this has been my culture since I assumed duty as the governor of the state,” Zulum said.

“I cannot remember when I lived consecutively for 10 days in my office or even one week since I assumed duty. I’m always in the remote areas attending to people, and I believe this is what we should do from now on to the end of my own administration,” he added.

… Zulum Disburses Cash, Palliative to over 30,000 Ngoshe, Pulka Households

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has distributed cash, food, and non-food items to over 30,000 affected households of Ngoshe and Pulka communities.

The relief item is intended to provide succour to victims of the recent attack and to the host communities.

“Each male and female head of household in Ngoshe will receive N30,000, while married women will receive N20,000. In addition, mattresses and clothing will be distributed to both men and women,” Zulum announced.

The governor disclosed that the intervention would also cover the Pulka community, which has been impacted by the influx of displaced persons from neighbouring areas.

He further acknowledged the support of the Federal Government and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who donated 30,000 bags of 10kg rice to support vulnerable populations in the state.

“Out of the 30,000 bags, the Pulka community will benefit from the scheme. We are distributing both food and non-food items not only to Ngoshe but also to Pulka, which is also a displacement-affected community,” Zulum noted.

Governor Zulum called on residents of affected communities in Gwoza to remain patient and cooperate with security agencies, assuring them of sustained efforts by both the federal and state governments to restore lasting peace.

“They should give the necessary cooperation to all security agencies with a view to identifying culprits within the society. Information is a very valuable tool for addressing insecurity. Without the support of the community, insecurity will never end,” he added.

Items distributed include rice, maize, guinea corn, mattresses, and plastic mats.

Those on the governor’s entourage include Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, member representing Gwoza, Damboa, and Chibok at the national assembly, Hon. Ahmed Jaha, Chairman Palliative Distribution Committee and member representing Monguno, Nganzai, Marte, Hon. Bukar Talba, member representing Gwoza state constituency; Commissioners for Local government and that of Transport and Energy; Special Advisers and other government officials.