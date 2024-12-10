Zulum Solicits World Bank Support For Post-Maiduguri Flood Recovery

Share

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has solicited the World Bank’s assistance in reconstructing bridges, roads, schools and public buildings destroyed by recent flooding and dredging the silted Alau Dam.

Zulum who made this request during a courtesy visit by the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr Ndiame Diop, at the Government House in Maiduguri on Monday said the flood has significantly affected our farmers.

According to him, Without comprehensive dredging, we cannot solve this problem.”

Speaking on the September 10 flood disaster, Governor Zulum highlighted its devastating impact, including the destruction of critical infrastructure, blocked waterways, and damaged farmlands.

“We cannot solve this problem. We need increased support to address these challenges,” the governor emphasized, underscoring the urgency for additional assistance to dredge waterways and acquire desilting equipment.

The Governor also detailed the broader challenges facing Borno State, including the extensive damage caused by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has resulted in over $6 billion in infrastructure losses.

“Out of the $6.9 billion losses incurred across the Northeast, Borno accounts for about two-thirds,” Zulum noted. “The insurgency destroyed critical infrastructure and disrupted livelihoods, but with support from the World Bank and other partners, we are rebuilding.”

He praised the impact of World Bank-supported initiatives such as the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL), and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

Zulum appealed for additional support for projects like the South Chad Irrigation Scheme and other agricultural programs to revitalize Borno’s vast arable land, critical for food security and economic recovery.

He further urged the World Bank to expedite the implementation of the Health Resilience Project to strengthen healthcare services and ensure residents’ well-being.

Earlier, the World Bank Country Director, Dr. Ndiame Diop commended the Borno State Government for its achievements in education and post-insurgency recovery efforts.

“We have observed significant progress in technical education and infrastructure rehabilitation. Borno’s recovery efforts are commendable, and we are happy to support these initiatives. We are going sustain our support to enhance development across key sectors.” Dr. Diop stated.

“Borno is critical to Nigeria’s development, and we will continue to support your efforts in education, health, agriculture, and recovery from insurgency and climate-related challenges,” Dr Diop affirmed.

Dr Diop highlighted the impact of ongoing World Bank projects like the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), which are rebuilding schools and empowering vulnerable populations.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, accompanied by the Country Director and members of his delegation, visited Fori Bridge and Alau Dam to assess the level of damage as a result of the natural Disaster, as well as commissioned Government Day secondary school Mauri.

