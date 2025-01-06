Zulum Signs 2025 Budget Of N615.857bn Into Law

Share

…As Chairs first Exco Meeting of the year

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has on Monday assented to the 2025 appropriation bill of N615,857,950 billion passed by the State House of Assembly with an adjustment amounting to N31.1 billion.

It would be recalled that Governor Babagana Zulum on Monday 9th December 2024 presented a budget estimate of N584.76 billion tagged the ‘Budget of Recovery and Continuity to the State House of Assembly aimed at consolidating the state’s developmental strides.

While receiving the passed budget from the speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdulkarim Lawan at the Government House, Governor Babagana Zulum, said we have to commend the leadership of the House of Assembly, we also have to commend the maturity of the House led by our able Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan.”

“This is very important because all the developmental strides achieved could not have been possible without the full support and cooperation the government received from the legislature”, Zulum said.

Addressing the gathering with Principal Officers of the House and all Executive members, Zulum charged heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and members of the state executive council to comply strictly with the provisions of the appropriation bill while presenting their memos for approval.

He also commended the leadership and members of the Borno State House of Assembly for approving the budget on time. This year is very important for me, because, I want to complete all the promises I made during the 2023 electioneering campaigns”. Zulum added.

Earlier, the speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Lawan commended the governor for the quality projects he has executed across the state in the last six years.

The speaker said that the upward review of the appropriation bill was to capture some areas of critical significance to the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, governor Zulum also charmed the first Executive Council Meeting, where he commended the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Bukar Tijjani, heads of MDAs and the media for the display of professionalism supporting the present administration in uplifting the standard of living of Borno people.

Also, the Governor announced the appointment of the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Mustapha Mallumbe as his Deputy Chief of Staff, following the vacuum created as a result of the illness of the Chief of Staff, Professor Hussaini Marte who is recuperating. End

