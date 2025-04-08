Zulum, Shehu Of Borno Decry Rising Boko Haram Attacks

Share

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, have raised alarm over the escalating attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP, urging the Federal Government and security agencies to take decisive action before the situation spirals out of control.

Over the past months, communities in Borno have suffered relentless assaults with insurgents targeting villages and military outposts, particularly in Sabon Gari, Wajiroko and Wulgo, among others.

During an expanded security meeting at Government House, Zulum urged the federal government to prioritise the security of the North East, particularly Borno State, which shares borders with three neighbouring countries—Chad, Cameroon, and the Republic of Niger—as well as security concerns in the Sahel region.

“While we appreciate the tremendous support from the federal government and the military, we also want to state that with the current focus in the fight against insecurity shifted from the northeast, all the gains we have recorded so far will be reversed.”

“In recent times, Borno State has been witnessing sporadic attacks from Boko Haram insurgents; many military formations were dislodged, such as in Wulgo, Wajiroko and Sabon Gari, among others. It seems we are losing ground.”

“Therefore, we want to appeal to the federal government to ensure that the northeastern part of the country receives the desired attention. It seems the focus of the Nigerian Army and the Ministry of Defence is not on the northeast.”

Governor Zulum stated that the northeast, particularly Borno State, which is neighbouring three countries in the troubled Sahel region, deserves more attention from the Federal Government in its resolve to fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Zulum further stressed, “The recent escalation of Boko Haram attacks across the state is a matter of utmost concern. There is an urgent need for aggressive military action and actionable intelligence to counter the insurgency.

“The recent attacks on Sabongari, Damboa, Wulgo, Baga and Monguno point to the need to up our ante in confronting BH insurgency decisively and swiftly.”

“I call on our armed forces to not only mount checkpoints and guard our towns and villages, I also call on our armed forces to take the battle to the enemy.

“We should not grant breathing space to the terrorists to regroup, rearm and carry out attacks on our territory. By engaging in relentless patrols, picketing and decapitation missions, our troops should defeat and end the insurgency in time so that our recovery plan will progress without let or hindrance”, he said.

The Governor restated his commitment to continually support the military and other security agencies working in Borno State to achieve their objectives of fighting insurgency in the state.

The Governor noted, “Borno State government will continue to work closely with the armed forces to execute our development and peacebuilding programmes.

“We are deeply conscious of the nexus between development, security and peace. Hence, as we invest in critical infrastructure, we are also opening new avenues for our citizens to engage in agriculture and sustainable livelihood.

He added, “All these will not be possible without resourcing and empowering our security agencies to secure our territory and safeguard citizens’ lives and property.

“My government will continue to support our defence and security agencies while pushing them to perform better when encountering terrorism, insurgency and criminality.”

Briefing journalists after the closed-door session of the security meeting, Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, noted that among the resolutions at the end of the meeting, the security council had expressed support to the Borno State Government’s resettlement efforts.

The meeting was attended by the GOC 7 Div, Major General Abubakar Haruna, Traditional rulers from the 7 emirate councils of Borno and other heads of security outfits.

