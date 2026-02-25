New Telegraph

February 25, 2026
Zulum Seeks Int’l License For Buhari Airport, Regional NCAA Base In Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, was at the headquarters of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in Abuja to fast-track the final certification of Muhammadu Buhari Airport for International operations.

Tuesday’s meeting was held behind closed doors and focused on deliberations to remove technical bottlenecks and secure the aerodrome license required for international flight operations.

Sources familiar with the meeting indicate that Governor Zulum also pushed for the establishment of a regional office of the NCAA in Maiduguri to strengthen aviation regulation and enhance operational efficiency in the North-East region.

Zulum was accompanied by Engr Bukar Talba, member representing Marte, Monguno, Nganzai federal constituency and other officials of Borno State Government.

