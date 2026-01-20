Zulum Seeks Greater Autonomy For State, LG APC Chapters

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday sought greater autonomy in decisionmaking for state and local government chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the public hearing for the North East APC Zonal Constitutional Review in Maiduguri, he said the ruling party would benefit a lot at the grassroots if his call is accepted.

Zulum, represented by Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, also called the party to make the candidate selection processes transparent, inclusive and credible. He said: “It is strategically pertinent to note that the proposed amendments are timely and strategic.

“They are aimed at strengthening our internal democracy, improving transparency and enhancing grassroots mobilisation across all levels of the party.

“Central to these reforms are key areas such as decentralisation of power, improvement of candidate selection processes and increased representation for women and youth, who remain the driving force and future of our party.”