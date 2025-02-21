Zulum, Sanwo-Olu, Aliyu, Oborevwori, Others To Receive New Telegraph Awards

Share

In line with its decision to recognize excellence through a highly competitive and prestigious annual award, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph Newspapers, has unveiled recipients of its 2024 Awards.

The newspaper uses the award to recognize individuals and businesses that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the country’s development in both the public and private sectors.

The award, which holds today, February 21, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, is expected to galvanize and inspire awardees towards greater excellence, while also helping to encourage others to aspire to such levels of distinction.

The occasion would be chaired by a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George. Topping the bill in the New Telegraph Awards for 2024 is Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who won Governor of the Year 2024.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will receive the Governor of the Year (Projects), while Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State will be Governor of the Year (Economy). Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor of the Year (Infrastructure); Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, wins Governor of the Year (Health), while Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji wins Governor of the Year (Good Governance and Grassroots Development).

Others are Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of the Year (Education), and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Governor of the Year (Rural Development). The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, won the newspaper’s prestigious Man of the Year 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, goes home with the Distinguished Public Officer of the Year 2024, while the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) wins Minister of the Year 2024 (Transformative Leadership), and Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu, goes home with Investor and Transaction of the Year.

Other big winners in the New Telegraph award are: Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mrs Nneka OnyealiIkpe, Banker of the Year 2024; Managing Director of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi, Outstanding Public Servant of the Year 2024; Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief (Dr) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), Private Security Personality of the Year 2024; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nestoil, Dr Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, Businessman of the Year 2024, and the Executive Chairperson of Still Earth Holdings, Princess Oyindamola Adeyemi, Businesswoman of the Year 2024.

For his contributions in the advancement of development in northern Nigeria, Senator Aliyu Wamako will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Social Impact Award 2024, and the Chairman of Wells Carlton Hotels and Apartments, Mr Osahon Okunbo, as Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Others are: Zenith Bank, as the Bank of the Year; Providus Bank, as Fastest Growing Bank of the Year; Union Bank, as the Women Empowerment/ Family Friendly Bank of the Year; TetFund, as the Most Improved Government Agency of the Year; Seplat, as the Oil and Gas Deal of the Year; and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), as the Outstanding Upstream Regulator of the Year.

UBA Foundation, the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Organisation of the Year; Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Outstanding Contribution to Education Reforms of the Year; Smartcash Powered by Airtel, as the Outstanding Payment Service Bank of the Year; Optiva Capital Partners, as the Outstanding Investment Immigration Company of the Year; Pink Breath Cancer Care Foundation, as Outstanding Philanthropic Organisation of the Year; Zoho, Software Solutions Provider of the Year, and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), as the Downstream and Midstream Regulator of the Year.

