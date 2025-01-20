Share

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has renewed the appointment of Engr. Adam Bukar Bababe as the Executive Secretary of Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) for a second and final five-year term.

Governor Zulum n a statement signed and made available to Journalists on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya said the reappointment was based on Engr. Bababe’s exceptional performance and transformative leadership during his first tenure.

The statement reads, “The renewal follows the provisions of Section 22(2) of Borno State Geographic Information Service Law, 2019 (HA 2), which allows for an additional five-year term upon the approval of the Executive Governor.”

Governor Zulum while expressing his satisfaction with Engr. Bababe’s contributions, said “I have approved the renewal of the appointment of the Executive Secretary, Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) for the second and final term of five years as recommended.”

The governor further congratulated Engr. Bababe on his reappointment, urging him to build upon the achievements of his first term and to continue advancing the goals of the agency..

“I task him to build upon the gains made and consolidate on the laudable achievements during his first tenure,” the governor added.

Borno State Geographic Information Service established in 2019, plays a pivotal role in land management and administration in the state. Its mandate includes overseeing land titles, registrations and certification processes as well as ensuring best practices in land tenure.

Under Engr. Bababe’s leadership, BOGIS has successfully automated land title documents and processed over 2,500 Certificates of Occupancy, all of which have been signed by Governor Zulum.

