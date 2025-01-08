Zulum Renames Varsity After Sir Kashim Ibrahim

Share

The Borno State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Borno State University to Kashim Ibrahim University in honour of the first Governor of Northern Nigeria.

The Council, in a decision reached during its first State Executive Council meeting of the year, and chaired by Governor Babagana Zulum approved the renaming of the Borno State University to Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri.

The meeting, which was held at the Government House, lasted from 11am to 6.40pm as key issues affecting the state were discussed.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, said the Council considered 42 memos and assessed the performance of the state in the previous year, along with projections for 2025.

Tar explained that the renaming of the university would be subject to legislative procedures and the necessary notifications to relevant authorities in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

He said: “Council approved that Borno State University shall be renamed Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri. “This is subject to further legislative work by the state House of Assembly to amend the law establishing the university.”

